A sparkling jewel for outdoor spaces. The Hubbardton Forge Mason Outdoor Wall Sconce features a hook-hung lantern silhouette, made new and modern with a tiered, circular aluminum cap. A metal cuff around the top of the thick blown-glass shade conceals the light source, creating an ethereal effect like fireflies caught in a jar. A charming choice for flanking entrances, alongside garden paths and more.

