The fluidity of its movements and its total stability make this flexible fitting a light source which can be moved anywhere without cluttering your desk or taking up too much valuable space. Its integrated LED technology allows one to direct the beam with the utmost precision, for a light that is both focused and warm, yet highly useful.

Polo lamp features a diffuser made from injected aluminum, arms and built-in swivel joints CNC milled from an aluminum block, and a rotary switch located in the upper part of the head stock. Available in both black and white, it is offered with a range of optional accessories: table base, clamp or wall bracket, and, more recently, a floor stand, which makes it an ideal contender as a reading lamp, and a new spotlight.

Photo courtesy of Horne