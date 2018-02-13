If feeling blue is wrong, we don’t want to be right. Featuring a linear design of periwinkle blues and deep navy, this hand-loomed accent pillow packs a serious punch of mid-century style.



Handcrafted from durable sheep’s wool, each pillow is made by a group of 26 master artisans in Lima, Peru. All made start-to-finish in a fair trade environment.

**This pillow comes ready to style! Premium cotton insert included.**

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry