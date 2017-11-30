Due in no small part to Donald Judd, the city of Marfa, Texas, has evolved from a railroad water stop to a destination for minimalist art and design. Written by Helen Thompson and featuring photographs by Casey Dunn, Marfa Modern: Artistic Interiors of the West Texas High Desert (The Monacelli Press) showcases 21 homes that embody the character of the creative enclave and uniquely respond to the austere desert landscape. From a conceptual artist's reclamation of a former Texaco service station to a chef's handmade house with an outdoor tub, these residences encapsulate the resourcefulness and ingenuity of Marfa dwellers.



Publisher: The Monacelli Press