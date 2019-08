This tray makes five ice spears that fit perfectly into your favorite water bottle. A rigid frame supports the tray as you fill and transport it to the freezer, while independent ice molds make dispensing the ice spears a breeze. To top it all off, the provided lid blocks out pesky flavors from your freezer, yielding great-tasting ice, and allows you to stack multiple trays at once.



Available in White Marble and Black Marble.