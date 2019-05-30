These Marble Trays are made with 100% marble stone, and hand-crafted in the U.S.

Perfect for any contemporary interior, the multipurpose tray can be used in several ways, and when not in use also functions as decoration.

Since this product is made from a natural material, it will have variations in color and veining. No two are the same. The texture, color, and striped pattern you see is unique in the world.



Available in black or white.

Photo Courtesy of Generate Design