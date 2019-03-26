These marble bowls are too stunning to stash away, designed by our friends at Hawkins New York. Not that you’ll be without ideas of your own for how to use these handy and handsome pieces, but here are just a few of ours: the smaller catches our keys or holds our rings, the medium size we’ll set out during parties with mixed nuts, and our prettiest fruit, piled high in the large one, will be set off so nicely by the light marble. Choose one or get all 3—they nest neatly into one another!



Made in: India

Made of: White marble

Size: Small is 5" in diameter x 2" H; medium is 6.5" in diameter x 2.5" H; large is 8" in diameter x 3" H

Sourced from: Hawkins New York

Photography by Rocky Luten