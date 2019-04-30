2nd Shift Design Co. Maple & Brass Hanger Shelf
The Hanger Shelf is perfect for displaying smaller artifacts and objects on your wall without the need for complex installation. Minimal work is involved installing the Hanger Shelf with the brass hardware already attached and ready to hang securely over a nail, tack, or hook. Use one for a light accent display, or three to create a visual library and archive of your most prized treasures.
Made from locally sourced maple with solid brass components.