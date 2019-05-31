MANI by Britta Herrmann Square Vase – Pink

The MANI collection was inspired by the creativity of traditional Italian craftsmanship. Curator of the collection Britta Hermann, passionate about Italian culture, moved from Hamburg to Tuscany in 2005 to pursue her quest to create her first collection of hand-made living accessories. Here, inspired by Italian architecture and colors, she has been creating her first collection. Unique in their simplicity, they are far removed from industrial mass-produced products. MANI ceramics are a perfect fusion of Nordic design and traditional Italian craftsmanship, where each piece has been created by hand and heart.

Photo Courtesy of Yoox