Malouf Zoned Dough Pillow – Bamboo Charcoal

$104
Memory Foam just got more comfortable and affordable. 

 Infused with bamboo charcoal to regulate humidity, temperature and odors, the Zoned Dough® + Bamboo Charcoal pillow is paired with Zoned Dough® technology for one of the best sleep materials available —  the softest, doughiest memory foam that is both comfortable and therapeutic. Coupled with the newly released zoned pin-core design, this pillow provides superior pressure relief and can eliminate sleeping pain.