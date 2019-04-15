Located in Sonoma County, California, Malm started as a sheet metal manufacturer in the 1950s. Some of the original employees dabbled in making fireplaces on the weekends, and turned their weekend hobby into a full-fledged business. Malm was one of the original manufacturers of freestanding fireplaces and is the only one still in existence today.

The Malm Fireplace comes with a three-piece flue for ceilings up to eight feet. (Additional flue pieces are available for taller ceilings.) Made in U.S.A.

Photo Courtesy of DWR