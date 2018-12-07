Essential kit from Malin+Goetz. TSA carry-on regulation. Cruelty-free. Set includes the following items:



Grapefruit Face Cleanser (1 fl. oz.): Foaming face cleanser that synthesizes natural grapefruit extract with amino acid-based cleansing agents to purify and hydrate pH balance for all skin types.

Vitamin E Face Moisturizer (1 fl. oz.): Oil-free, daily-use face moisturizer that balances pH levels for all skin types. Formulated with natural anti-oxidants, vitamin E, vitamin B5, chamomile and nourishing fatty acids.

Bergamot Body Wash (fl. oz.): Gentle, everyday body wash. Formulated with amino acids, natural glycerin and bergamot.

Vitamin B5 Body Moisturizer (1 fl. oz.): Alcohol-and-aluminum-free stick deodorant. Formulated with eucalyptus extract and citronellyl methylcrotonate.

Peppermint Shampoo (1 fl. oz.): Formulated with amino acid-based cleansers to remove dirt, oil and product build-up without stripping or drying and invigorating peppermint adds an energizing scent.

Cilantro Hair Conditioner (1 fl. oz.): Formulated with fatty acids to deliver lightweight yet intense hydration; shea butter to moisturize; natural cilantro to calm and add a refreshing scent.