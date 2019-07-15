Trained as an architect but proficient in nearly all design disciplines, Alexander Girard had a profound impact on 20th-century visual culture. Shortly after being introduced to Herman Miller by Charles Eames and George Nelson in 1952, Girard became the textile division’s founding director of design, a position he held for the next 21 years. He designed over 300 textiles during his tenure there, all the while benefiting from the freedom to explore wildly different approaches to fabric production, yarn content, pattern, texture, color and mood. Staggering not only in its sheer volume but also in its stunning creativity, his body of work remains relevant to this day. Maharam has reissued a total of 20 Girard patterns to date as part of its Textiles of the 20th Century™ series, dedicated to faithfully reissuing the textiles of great multidisciplinary designers of the past – from Anni Albers and Charles and Ray Eames to Josef Hoffmann, Verner Panton and Gio Ponti. Girard conceived Arabesque (1954) in just his third year at Herman Miller. It’s characterized by offset weft striping and ribbons of geometric motifs, with a basket weave that adds rustic texture to the background and a dense weft satin that gives the details an embroidered feel. Fabric made in U.S.A.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach