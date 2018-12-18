The new way to store your knives.

This unique spin on the traditional knife block is high-design and high-function. The wooden wedge is fully magnetic, so you can line both sides with up to 5 knives (10 total), making them easy to grab and keeping them visible so you'll always know which knife you're grabbing for. The space-saving block can lay flat against your backsplash, or can even be used as a bookend to hold up your favorite cookbooks! Choose from a golden brown Acacia wood or a deep, rich Walnut.



Use your block safely! Blades should be placed in a fan arrangement and pushed down all the way to the handle. Longest blades should sit at the top, and the smallest at the bottom.Knives not included.

Made in: Imported

Made of: Acacia or walnut wood with steel magnets

Size: 10" L x 3.25" W x 10" H

Sourced from: Messermeister

Photography by Bobbi Lin.