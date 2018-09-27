Organize your home with the power of Japanese design.

Having an out-of-the-way place to put everyday things can bring a peaceful, uncluttered feel to a space. The Rin Magnetic Key Rack does exactly that: it helps keep your space neat and tidy with a line of key hooks and a tray for your everyday carry, mail, and other items, while the attractive combination of wood and steel blends in easily with a variety of decor.

Features:

Five key hooks

Tray for your wallet, mail, and other items

Installs easily on any metal surface with built-in magnets

Durable wood and steel construction

Designed in Japan



