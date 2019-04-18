Angular and geometric, yet inviting, the Stool_One high stool by Magis makes a statement on its own, or as a complement to the Chair_One and Table_One designs. Seat in die-cast aluminum, treated with sputtered fluorinated titanium and painted in polyester powder. Available as a Barstool or Counter Stool in either Black, Red or White finish. White and Red stools have painted aluminum legs or Polished Aluminum legs, Black stools have Black anodized aluminum legs. Stool_One is flame-retardant and suitable for outdoor use.



Photo Courtesy of Herman Miller



