Spun is a genuinely unique experience. Its sculptural form entrances the viewer with shaping and texture that recall the nuances seen in hand-thrown pottery. The scoop seating rotates on a pointed base so that sitters can sink into low seating to relax, and pivot or sway. Select from a variety of modern vivid colors. Transparent options not meant for outdoor use.

Magis is an Italian furniture company founded in 1976 by designer Eugenio Perazza. Their modern and contemporary designs are the work of leading global designers and feature smooth, clean lines and geometric forms. With indoor furniture, outdoor furniture and a kids' line called Me Too, their innovative and creative pieces have won many awards and are in the permanent collections of contemporary art museums.