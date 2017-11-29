Magis Puppy

According to Finnish designer Eero Aarnio, "A chair is a chair, is a chair, is a chair...but a seat does not necessarily have to be a chair." This thought process led him to design Puppy for Magis Me Too in 2004, an abstract plastic dog that’s meant to be used as a seat or sculpture. The rotational-moulded polyethylene material makes it suitable for outdoor use, while its lightweight form allows it to be easily moved around the house. As a designer who opened up his own studio in Helsinki in the early 1960s, Aarnio became known for experimenting with plastics, bold colors, and untraditional forms—all of which shows in his Puppy creation. Today, it's available in four different sizes and a handful of color options.