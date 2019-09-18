With a simple, minimalist design and a luxurious feel, the Déjà-Vu Stool is made of durable die-cast and extruded aluminum in an elegant polished or painted finish. Available in a medium and high stool. Flame-retardant.

Magis is an Italian furniture company founded in 1976 by designer Eugenio Perazza. Their modern and contemporary designs are the work of leading global designers and feature smooth, clean lines and geometric forms. With indoor furniture, outdoor furniture and a kids line called Me Too, their innovative and creative pieces have won many awards and are in the permanent collections of contemporary art museums.

Photo Courtesy of Herman Miller