The multifunctional Mag Table (1999) serves as a table or stool that holds magazines in its "elbow." And that’s not all this hybrid furniture form can do – position it vertically, so it’s standing on its narrow end, and it works as a laptop stand you can use when you’re seated. A continuous sheet of molded birch plywood forms this bentwood table. The wood veneer or white laminate surface is durable and easy to maintain. The Mag Table offers an inexpensive yet distinctive solution for home or office; use it next to a bed or sofa, or as a compact workstation for computing. Made in Latvia.



Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach

