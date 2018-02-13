Minimal palette highlighted by a subtle ombre design, this lumbar pillow is a thing of beauty. No more stressing to find the perfect pillow combination – with this one piece, a room can take on a whole new look.

This pillow is handwoven and naturally dyed using time-honed techniques. From start to finish, it takes three days to complete, all made by a fair trade cooperative of 14 Zapotec women who live and work in Oaxaca.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry