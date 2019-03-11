Los Angeles-based husband and wife design team Aaron and Claire Van Holland of M.F.E.O. (Made For Each Other) share "a love of mid-century modern paired with an interest in living a more sustainable lifestyle." A fresh take on the Scandinavian-inspired bentwood plant hangers of the 1970s, the Jungalow Hanging Planter is from their collaboration with lifestyle blogger Justina Blakeney. Each batch of planters is cut from a sheet of sustainably harvested maple Europly wood and affixed to a brass ceiling chain.

Photo courtesy of West Elm