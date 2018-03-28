Lzf Lamps Mini Mikado Suspension Light
Two stamped wooden veneer sheets, mounted to a pattern which lends them torsion and dynamism, make up the shade of the Mini Mikado lamp. The stamped wooden strips design in the air a shape charged with sensuality, as well as adding an overall lightness to the piece and creating interesting plays of light and shadow. The strips give the shade a volumetric richness that changes according to the viewing angle.
Photo courtesy of YLighting