Sophisticated with an industrial touch, the Hauteville Bar Chair takes a modern design and gives it a noteworthy and distinguishing element. Constructed with a concrete shell and rebar legs, the chair's composition brings to light the unique qualities of industrial materials and repurposes the unpolished, raw materials to create a minimal and contemporary chair. Pair this chair with the rest of the Edge Collection for a more complete look or get creative and accent your arrangement with something a little more raw.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens