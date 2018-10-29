Lyfe is a revolutionary levitating, rotating planter that hovers in the air using magnetic levitation.Designed in Sweden using the latest technology, Lyfe features a solid oak base embedded with an electromagnetic coil, and a 12-sided geodesic, molded silicon planter (with a magnet) floating above it.



Lyfe is the brainchild of the makers of Flyte, the luminescent hovering light bulb they created in 2016 which still has us scratching our heads.

Includes AC adaptor (100-240V), Levitation Assistant tool, and user manual. Plants not included.

Photo Courtesy of FLYTE