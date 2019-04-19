Designed by Frédéric Sofia and made in France by Fermob, the Luxembourg Low Armchair is the perfect addition to the backyard patio or outdoor lounge. With bold lines and forms that are definitive of the Luxembourg Collection, this armchair is made of aluminum with extruded seat slats for comfort and lightness. Paired with the Luxembourg Low Table/Bench, the Luxembourg Low Armchair creates an ideal outdoor lounge set.

Photo Courtesy of Fermob

