The Whole Side Table Series 1 consists of three variations: 3/3, 4/4, and 5/5. The variations are an exercise in flat pack design, using few parts and no hardware. 3/3 utilizes only three parts; the most minimalistic in form and function. With each added piece (4/4 having four parts and 5/5 having five parts) there is a progression in form and increase in surface area, which adds more functionality. The tables ship flat to reduce shipping costs and the assembly is completed by the user to make the parts of each set a whole.

Photo courtesy of LUUR