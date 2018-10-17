This inflatable and collapsible solar-powered lanterns means you’ll never be without light, whether on a camping trip or in a blanket fort or in the great outdoors of your own backyard. The lantern provides up to 12 hours of light, recharges in the sun (or via the handy USB port), is waterproof, and has adjustable straps that make it easy to hang from a tent or strap to a backpack. Choose from white (available in 2 sizes) or multi-colored lanterns (available in one size, and with 10 color modes), or sets of 2.

Photo Courtesy of Food52