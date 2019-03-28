Mochi pendant, from the Lumi collection, features a satin-fThe Lumi - Mochi Pendant Light from Fabbian is a contemporary interior lighting piece built with a minimal, no-frills aesthetic and high-efficiency lamping. The fixture’s shade, created from glass, is formed into a rounded bowl shape where it surrounds the internal lamping. These components allow the piece to radiate a soft, diffused style of light and gives it a lightness that can be suspended via wire or steel support cable. Designed by Valerio Sommella and manufactured in Italy.

One of the main Italian manufacturers of modern lighting, Fabbian was established in 1961 and specializes in high-end fixtures. Innovation is a matter of course for Fabbian, and their fine-tuned designs emphasize quality, humor and tradition. Design excellence has garnered the company international recognition, including an International Forum Design Award in 2014 for the Cloudy collection of LED pendants and flushmounts.nish, white, blown glass diffuser to evenly diffuse the light. The soft-shape allows this pendant to be used in various applications.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens