Everybody loves Lucy. As Bend Goods' best-selling design, the Lucy Side Chair proves it. The surprisingly comfortable and playful design is made by bending and welding galvanized iron wire. An array of powder coated and metal plated finishes adds even greater flash and vivacity to the finished form. Pair with the seat cushion or leather saddle cover for added comfort.

Since 2010, Bend Goods has reshaped people's perceptions of mid-century modern design with the bright colors, appealing forms and sustainable production of all of their furniture and home accessories. By using a specialized process of "bending" metal wire, Bend makes sure that its products are structurally strong, uniquely geometric and fun. Bend Goods designs and manufactures all of its pieces in Los Angeles.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens