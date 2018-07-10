In 1972, Luciano Bertoncini's work was included in Italy: The New Domestic Landscape a MoMA exhibition that also included Ettore Sottsass, Gae Aulenti and Mario Bellini. The show kicked off Bertoncini's career, and today he is a furniture designer working from his studio in Treviso. His Min Bedside Table (2010) echoes the slim silhouette of the Min Bed, a bestseller in our assortment since 2003. This table has a sleek drawer for stashing bedside essentials and a lower shelf for additional storage. Made in Italy.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach