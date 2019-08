Desert-inspired hues. Ancient Incan designs. This pillow is a work of art. Each one is masterfully dyed with a mix of soft peaches and dusty corals to bring that perfect touch of global style to your space.



Handcrafted from durable sheep’s wool, each pillow is made by a group of 26 master artisans in Lima, Peru. All made start-to-finish in a fair trade environment.

Photo Courtesy of The Citizenry