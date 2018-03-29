Luceplan Hope Suspension Light

Like the 45-carat diamond that inspired the name, the Hope Pendant glitters as it multiplies and refracts light, creating a glamorous setting wherever it hangs. Unlike its namesake, however, the pendant is light and easy to assemble. Designed by Francisco Gomez Paz and Paolo Rizzatto in 2009, the Hope Pendant is made of polycarbonate Fresnel lenses that have the same prismatic effect as glass does—but without the bulk and weight. Available in a variety of sizes, the Hope Pendant throws shards of light around the room and works with any type of light source.

Photo: Courtesy of Luceplan