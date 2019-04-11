Louis Poulsen Panthella Floor Lamp

Verner Panton made an enduring name for himself, thanks to his unique sense of color, shape, and space. When he designed the Panthella Floor and Table lamps in 1971, he was looking to create a light where both the foot and the shade would act as light reflectors. With an organic shape that was typical for his style, the hemispherical shade reflects light downwards while the material allows most of the illumination to be spread out evenly. In order to make this happen, he built the curved shade out of injection molded white opal acrylic, while the base is made of white injection molded ABS. Though the lamp was originally produced in multiple bright colors, it’s available today through Louis Poulsen in white.