Who else but Philippe Starck would dare mess with a king? Reinventing the classic Louis XVI armchair for Kartell, the playful Louis Ghost Armchair (2002) is a postmodern triumph of technical innovation and historical style. Translating the varied lines and formal geometry of its predecessor into a single form of transparent injection-molded polycarbonate, the Louis Ghost is a robust chair with a medallion backrest for leisurely comfort. When interviewed about the collection by the Dallas Morning News, Starck commented that it "has a mix of materials and styles based on our shared memories. We all own this piece in a way. The chair is well balanced; I try to be balanced myself." Suitable for indoor and outdoor use in residential and commercial settings. Stacks six high. The back of the seat is stamped with a small Kartell logo in translucent red ink. Made in Italy.

Photo Courtesy of DWR