Since their introduction in 1952, the George Nelson Bubble Lamps by Herman Miller have become important pieces of mid-century modern design, and can even be found in the permanent collection of the MoMA in New York. The George Nelson Lotus Bubble Table Lamp – Cigar makes the famous spray-coated white shade a portable fixture, and places it on a Brushed Nickel stem with either a matching metal base or in Walnut.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens