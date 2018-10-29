The Nelson™ Bubble Lamps® by Herman Miller® are instantly recognizable as important pieces of mid-century modern design, and can even be found in the permanent collection of the MoMA in New York. Introduced in 1952, the Nelson Lotus Bubble Floor Lamp – Pear features the famed spray-coated plastic material that hugs a steel wire frame, and stands on a tall stem with an either Brushed Nickel or Walnut base. The result is a softly diffused light that is integral to the iconic nature of the design.

In 1945, George Nelson™ became the first design director for Herman Miller®, and, as they say, the rest is history. This legendary collaboration would establish Herman Miller as the premier manufacturer of home and office furniture for the modern American landscape. Today, the company continues to focus on lighting and furnishings with excellent form and function.

Photo Courtesy of Herman Miller