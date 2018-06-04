City guide to Frankfurt curated by locals. While the masses have focussed on Berlin, Frankfurt has been quietly developing its position as a European hub for business and creativity. The city’s fascination lies in its contrasts: the old station quarter and hip artistic developments, village-like markets and futuristic architecture... In Frankfurt, Lost in spoke to a renowned restaurateur and DJ, a local fashion guru, a creative power couple and a world-famous contemporary artist. A photo showcase portrays the city’s abandoned angles, and the reformed red light district displays its riches.

Publisher: Gestalten

Photo courtesy of Need Supply Co.

