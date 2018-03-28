Available in two generous sizes, there is an ease and versatility to these woven pillows. Their sophisticated, monochromatic palette balances out playful textural accents, making them simple to incorporate into any room. Made from 100% wool, these pillows are hand-woven in India by a collective of artisans with a 100% down pillow insert included.

By Loloi, a company that creates contemporary rugs and pillows using high quality, old-world techniques.