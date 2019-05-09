Toby Rapson, son of midcentury architect Ralph Rapson, collaborated with outdoor furniture designer and manufacturer Loll Designs to create a modern version of the Rapid Rocker. Part of the Rapson Collection, the Rapson Rocking Chair is made from 100 percent recycled plastic—primarily milk jugs—honoring Rapson's original design while taking advantage of contemporary materials and manufacturing processes. High back and low back versions are available, along with several color options ranging from neutral to bold.