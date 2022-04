Stun through simplicity in any space with the Lussi Lounge by Loll. When Duluth architect David Salmela was brought on board to design this seating, he saw flat packing not as a limitation, but as an opportunity. The result is a trendy indoor/outdoor lounge that takes linear planes to a new level of pure sophistication – and each piece is made from recycled milk jugs to help save the environment.

Photo courtesy of Loll Designs