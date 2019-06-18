You're lying in a meadow, surrounded by soft grasses and flowers. It's quiet, warm; you're at peace. That's exactly what it's like to lie on the Nanimarquina Little Field of Flowers Rug. Comprised of thousands of wool felt flowers and leaves, this unique piece is a delightful example of the 3-dimensional possibilities that rugs can offer. It's the perfect way to create a natural oasis in any modern setting.



Photo courtesy of Hive Modern