The fluidity of metal creates unconventional shapes: here, materials and forms complement each other harmoniously to produce items with a refined, contemporary look. Continuity, fluidity and elegance are the key concepts of Liquida, but the research has not been limited to aesthetic appearance: the best technologies have been exploited for cooking performances and for the ergonomic aspects of the utensils.

• Cook healthy in style: with a top quality non-stick coating you can cook with less fat and enjoy an elegant design from kitchen to table.

• Aluminum body, Galatek, TVS-quality light non-stick coating with excellent resistance to scratching and abrasions.