This museum-quality, signed and numbered, limited edition giclee print was made from the original 30 x 30" watercolor painting of the same name. Each print in this edition is printed on archival acid-free Arches Aquarelle Rag with Canon LUCIA EX pigment-based ink, engineered to last in excess of 95 years. This print was meticulously matched to the original painting to attain a print that faithfully captures the essence of the original. Comes with Certificate of Authenticity.

Photo courtesy of The Aestate