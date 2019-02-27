Carpyen Lineal LED Linear Suspension Light
$1,461.19
A slender aluminum track delineates the Carpyen Lineal LED Linear Suspension, propelling a widely diffused spread of white light below. The long arm is sharply curved to guide the inner LED modules downward, focusing attention on the illuminated surface rather than an overtly decorative shape. The simplicity of the shape draws the eye to the seamless light output, encouraging placement of the Lineal over areas that require elegant task lighting.