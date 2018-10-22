Libratone ZIPP Portable WiFi + Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

The Libratone ZIPP offers 360° sound for a unique full-room sound experience. You’ll never have to sacrifice sound quality for portability with ZIPP’s deep bass, full midrange, and crisp highs. Connect over Bluetooth, WiFi, Airplay (iOS), Airplay 2 (Coming soon), or DLNA (Android) and enjoy sound that can be heard throughout the whole room. Add in the 100-watt speaker power, and you have a superior acoustic experience above the rest.