Koh-I-Noor's Legno Collection is a handmade work of art that you can proudly display in your home. Brushes are made of red alder wood which is strong, but lightweight and the bristles are hornbeam wood pins. This particular brush has boar bristles on a pneumatic pad that makes it gentle to brush your hair. You will love the way your hair feels.

Photo Courtesy of Kaufmann Mercantile