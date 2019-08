Illuminating both exterior and interior spaces, Modern Forms Ledge Indoor/Outdoor LED Wall Sconce offers versatility in a clean, contemporary look. Constructed from aluminum, the Ledge's strong frame safely secures a crisp mitered glass shade. With energy efficient LEDs, the Ledge Indoor/Outdoor LED Wall Sconce casts an ideal amount of ambient illumination. 14 and 20 inch options are Title 24 compliant