BEGA's Home and Garden collection is a selection of luminaires from their overall range which are particularly suitable for the illumination and design of your private exterior. Pathway bollards with light directed downwards for illuminating paths, terraces and house entrances. Full cutoff ensures safe, glare-free illumination of ground surfaces while being dark-sky conscious. Cost-effective and durable thanks to modern LED technology with a warm white light color.



Photo Courtesy of YLighting