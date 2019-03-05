Design by Broberg & Ridderstrale, 2012. By MUUTO, "Leaf successfully combines a light and elegant design with an energy-efficient LED technology. Though the design is minimalistic and straightforward, a soft asymmetric geometry gives the lamp an organic and friendly appearance. Depending on the viewing angle and how the shade is turned, the lamp will subtly transform its shape to create a graphic and leaf - silhouette in the room" - Broberg & Ridderstrale. The Leaf series features an iconic silhouette using energy-efficient LED technology. The Leaf Floor Lamp is the result of a process combining cast aluminum with a strong powder coating. Available in black, grey or white finishes. Ships with 70.87" of PVC cord.

Photo Courtesy of Muuto